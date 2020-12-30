MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two women in their 70s and two men in their 90s.

Additionally, the health department announced 49 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 7,990 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 160 deaths.

Of those total COVID-19 cases, 6,613 people have been released from isolation. There are 1,167 people isolated at home and 50 hospitalized with the virus.