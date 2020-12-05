MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were both men and women in their 60s,70s & 80s.

Additionally, the health department announced 58 new COVID-19 cases. However, they said there were three recently-reported positive cases that were residents of other counties. Those cases were transferred out of Macon County.

In total, there are 6,941 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 137 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,938 people were released from isolation. There are currently 2,834 people isolated at home and 32 hospitalized with the virus.