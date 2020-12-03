MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two women and two men in their 80s & 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 6,789 cases in Macon County, including 132 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,898 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,690 people isolated at home and 69 people hospitalized with the virus.