MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were men in their 70s and 80s.

Additionally, the health department announced 190 new COVID-19 cases. Those were reported between Thursday and Friday.

There is a total of 6,416 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 125 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,862 people have been released from isolation while 2,361 remain isolated at home. There are 68 residents hospitalized with the virus.