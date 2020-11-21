MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two men and a woman in their 80s and another woman in her 50s.

Additionally, the health department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 5,795 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 107 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,813 people have been released from isolation. There are 1,829 people isolated at home and 46 hospitalized with the virus.