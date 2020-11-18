MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were three men in their 70s & 90s and a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 125 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 5,471 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 93 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,696 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 51 residents hospitalized with the virus and 1,631 people isolated at home.