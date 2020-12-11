MCHD reports deaths of 3 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of three additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two women in their 70s & 80s and a man in his 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 7,243 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 147 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,943 people have been released from isolation. There are 3,119 people isolated at home and 34 currently hospitalized with the virus.