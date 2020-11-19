MCHD reports deaths of 2 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patients were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 132 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 5,603 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 95 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,696 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 50 people hospitalized and 1,762 people at home in isolation.