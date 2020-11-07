MCHD reports death of resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patient was a man in his 80s.

Additionally, they reported 163 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There is a total of 4,212 COVID-19 cases, including 67 deaths.

Of those total COVID-19 cases, 2,809 residents have been released from isolation. There are currently 32 residents hospitalized with the virus and 1,304 people in isolation.

