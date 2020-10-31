MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patient was a man in his 70s.

Additionally, health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There is now a total of 3,580 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 59 deaths.

There have been 2,141 people released from isolation. Currently, there are 1,346 people in isolation and 34 people that are hospitalized with the virus.