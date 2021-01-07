MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 60s.

Additionally, there were 52 new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department. There is a total of 8,293 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 162 deaths.

Of those total cases, there are 6,804 people who have been released from isolation. There are 1,304 people still isolated at home and 23 hospitalized with the virus.