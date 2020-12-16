MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the county. There is a total of 7,472 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 150 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,975 people have been released from isolation. There are 3,318 people in isolation and 29 hospitalized with the virus.