MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases. In total, there are 6,149 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 111 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,865 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,110 people isolated at home and 63 hospitalized with the virus.