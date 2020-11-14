MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patient was a woman in her 100s.

Additionally, officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 4,945 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 83 deaths.

Of those total cases, 3,304 people have been released from isolation. There are 31 residents currently hospitalized with the virus and 1,527 at home in isolation.