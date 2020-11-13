MCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the passing of another resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said the patient was a man in his 80s.

Additionally, officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases. However, during their investigations they found one of the recently-reported cases was a resident of another county. So the county’s total will only rise by 40, according to the health department.

There is a total of 4,834 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 82 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,176 were released from isolation.

There are currently 31 residents hospitalized with the virus. There are also 1,545 people in home isolation.