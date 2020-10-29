MCHD reports death of 58th resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 30s. “Our team extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this person, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible loss.” There have been 58 residents with the virus that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in the Macon County. There is now a total of 3,407 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, there are 1,210 people that are currently in isolation and 34 that are hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 2,105 people recover from the virus in Macon County.