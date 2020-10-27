MCHD reports death of 53rd resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 70s. “Our team extends our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this person, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn this incredible loss.” The health department said there have been 53 residents with the virus that have passed away.

Additionally, the health department also reported 69 new COVID-19 cases. There is now a total of 3,245 COVD-19 cases in Macon County. Of those total cases, 1,762 people have been released from isolation.

There are currently 1,291 people in isolation and 39 hospitalized with the virus.