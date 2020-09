MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s.

Additionally, the health department announced 35 new COVID-19 cases. There is now a total of 1,494 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 46 deaths.

Of those total cases, 979 patients have recovered while 461 are isolating at home.