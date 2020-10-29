MCHD reports death of 4 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of four additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients were two women in their 80s, one man in his 60s and one man in his 70s.

Additionally, the health department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County. There is now a total of 3,332 cases in the county, including 57 deaths.

Of those total cases, there have been 1,931 people released from isolation. Currently, 1,306 people are still in isolation and 38 residents are hospitalized with the virus.