MCHD reports death of 38th resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department said an additional county resident with COVID-19 has died.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department stated 30 more Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 1,350 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 38 deaths.



These graphics from the Macon Co. Health Dept. shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Of those total cases, there have been 776 people released from isolation while 522 remain isolated at home. Currently, there are 14 people in the county with COVID-19 that are hospitalized.