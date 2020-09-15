MCHD reports death of 37th resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The death of an additional county resident with COVID-19 has been reported by the Macon County Health Department.

On Tuesday, health department officials said the patient was a man in his 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 25 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There is now a total of 1,262 cases in Macon County, including 37 deaths.

Of those total cases, 727 patients have been released from isolation. There are 487 people that are still isolated at home and 11 that are hospitalized.