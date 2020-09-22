MCHD reports death of 3 residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of three more residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, MCHD officials said the patients were two women in their 80s and 100s and a man in his 50s.

Additionally, 15 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. As of Tuesday, there is a total of 1,420 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 44 deaths.

Of those total cases, 929 patients have been released from isolation while 439 remain isolated at home. There are currently eight residents hospitalized with the virus.