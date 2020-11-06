MCHD reports death of 2 residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s. “Our team extends our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these people, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible loss.” There have been 66 residents with the virus who have passed away in Macon County.

Additionally, the health department reported 100 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 4,049 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 2,800 patients have been released from isolation while 1,151 remain in isolation. Also, there are 32 residents hospitalized with the virus.