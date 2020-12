MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 7,571 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 151 deaths. Of those total cases, 6,264 people were released from isolation.

There are 1,124 people isolated at home. Additionally, there are 32 people hospitalized with the virus.