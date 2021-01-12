MCHD reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health department officials said there is a total of 8,626 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 163 deaths. Of those patients, 7,002 people have been released from isolation.

There are 1,439 people still isolated at home and 22 hospitalized with the virus.

COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at several locations throughout Decatur. Drive-through testing will be done seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot. That will be available through January 17, according to health department officials.

At Crossing Healthcare, drive-through testing is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To make an appointment, click here.

HSHS Medical Group holds drive-through testing on Mondays, by appointment only, and on Wednesdays and Fridays. Those are held at 4965 Lost Bridge Broad in Decatur. You must register through MyChart for testing. Non-HSHS patients can set up an account by clicking here.

Additional testing is available through CVS and Vero Clinics.