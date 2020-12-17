MCHD reported death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 70s.

Additionally, the health department announced 34 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 7,504 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 151 deaths.

Of those total cases, there have been 4,163 people released from isolation. There are 3,162 people still isolated at home and 28 hospitalized with the virus.