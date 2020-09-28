MCHD offers opportunities to get flu vaccines

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department said they will start offering flu vaccines by appointment.

The vaccines will be for both adults and children. Appointments can be made by calling (217) 423-6988, ext. 1333.

There will also be several Community Flu Clinics. The schedule for those is as follows:

Date Location Time Oct. 6 The Bridge Church (Argenta) 4:30 – 6 p.m. Oct. 7 Macon County Senior Center 9 – 11 a.m. Oct. 20 Macon Community Building 8 – 9:30 a.m.

If you plan to go to one of the community clinics, you are asked to call (217) 423-6988, ext. 1316 to verify insurance information to receive the vaccine. If you have Medicare, the health department said you do not need to call ahead.

Those who would like to host a Flu Clinic in their community is asked to call (217) 423-6988, ext. 1320.