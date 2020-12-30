MCHD holds drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Public Health Department held their first day of their drive-through vaccination site Wednesday.

Health care workers who are not directly affiliated with hospitals or long-term care facilities lined the streets up to the Decatur Airport where the department was administering the vaccine.

Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley says it’s important to get these workers vaccinated because while they may not come into direct contact with coded patients while hospital worker do, they are still at a much higher risk for catching the virus than the general public.

Originally the health department was only going to administer 400 doses of the vaccine Wednesday but thanks to a last minute shipment the department had the capability to vaccinate 1,000 people Wednesday.



The drive-through vaccination site is scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. and could close sooner if they run out of the vaccine. Brinkley said the next time they hold this drive-through facility will depend fully on when the next shipments of the vaccine come in.