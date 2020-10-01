MCHD: 47th resident with COVID-19 passes away

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced the death of a 47th resident with COVID-19.

Health department officials said the patient was a man in his 70s.

Additionally, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Macon County on Thursday. There is now a total of 1,675 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 47 deaths.

Of those total cases, 1,004 people have recovered. There are currently 616 patients who are still isolated at home. Also, there are eight people with the virus that are hospitalized.