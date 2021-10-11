McDonald’s thanks educators with free breakfast

CHICAGO (WCIA) – McDonald’s is honoring teachers, school staff and administrators across the country this week by giving them free breakfast meals.

From Monday, Oct. 11 to Friday, Oct. 15, educators can head to their local McDonald’s and show a valid work ID to receive breakfast free of charge. They will receive an entrée breakfast sandwich, hashbrowns and a beverage in a Happy Meal box.

In addition, McDonald’s customers can highlight an educator on Twitter, Tik Tok or Instagram using #ThankYouMeal. McDonald’s will share the stories of select educators on its social media accounts or surprise them with a breakfast delivery to their school.

The gesture by McDonald’s is part of its Thank You Meal program, which the company launched last year to honor and thank first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”