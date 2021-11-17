McDonald’s offers Egg McMuffin at throwback price

CHICAGO (WCIA) – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, McDonald’s is offering the breakfast sandwich at a discounted price for one day only – Thursday – on the McDonald’s app.

Customers who use the app to order an Egg McMuffin will pay only 63 cents for their sandwich – the same price customers paid when it was introduced in 1971. The discount will only be available during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide.

The Egg McMuffin has a reputation for being “hacked” by customers after purchase, like adding condiments or mixing it with other McDonald’s products. The company says Thursday’s promotion is the perfect time for customers to try these twists for themselves.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications. “It‘s been fun to see all the ways they’ve made it their own – whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”