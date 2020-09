MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 23 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said there is a total of 1,405 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 41 deaths. Of those total cases, 820 people have been released from isolation while 532 remain isolated at home.

There is a total of 12 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19.