McConchie named Senate Minority Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Republican Senator Dan McConchie is the new minority leader in the Illinois Senate.

The senator from the 26th district, which covers parts of Cook, McHenry, Lake and Kane counties, was elected to the position by fellow Republican Senators after former Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady announced earlier this week that he would be stepping down from the position.

“There are exciting days ahead. Illinois voters sent a powerful message this week by overwhelmingly rejecting the constitutional tax hike amendment and sending the message that they do not trust state government with broader taxing powers,” McConchie said in a statement following the vote.

McConchie has served in the Senate since 2016.