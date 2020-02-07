Mayors issue emergency orders ahead of “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day”

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign and Urbana’s mayors have issued emergency orders with rules and regulations surrounding “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.”

In a release, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day” is “an unsanctioned, alcoholic beverage drinking event that has occurred in the Champaign-Urbana area annually within two or three weeks of St. Patrick’s Day since 1996.” This year, the event is planned for Friday, March 6.

All Class A liquor license holders within the City of Urbana are restricted to the following:

No licensee shall serve/permit the possession/consumption of alcoholic liquor on its premises from 6-11 a.m. on March 6.

No licensee shall serve pitchers of alcohol from 11 a.m. March 6 through 2:30 a.m. March 7.

No one under 21 shall be allowed on the licensed premises from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. March 6. After 9 p.m., those 18-20 will be allowed inside.

Licensees will be required to have at least one employee at all public entrances who will check ID’s of all patrons.

In Champaign, Mayor Deborah Feinen said the following rules will apply to all businesses holding a bar or restaurant liquor license (Class A, R or RT) that permits them to serve alcohol within the allotted area (see map):

They shall be prohibited from serving/permitting the possession/consumption of alcoholic beverages on their premises from 6-10 a.m. on both March 6 & 7.

They shall be prohibited from hosting any private function that results in special drink pricing or other privileges from 10 a.m. March 6 through 2:30 a.m. March 8.

They shall be prohibited from serving wine/spirits by the bottle from 10 a.m. March 6 through 2:30 a.m. March 8.

Class A & RT licencees shall be required to have at least one employee at all public entrances to the establishment. Those patrons must be of legal age to go into the business.

Patrons at businesses with Class R & RT licenses must be at least 21 years-old to enter the establishment between 10 a.m. March 6 until 2:30 a.m. March 7 and then from 10 a.m. March 7 to 2:30 a.m. March 8

Businesses with Class R & RT licensees will be prohibited from serving alcohol any time their kitchen is closed and/or their full food menu is not available to customers between 10 a.m. on March 7 to 2:30 a.m. on March 8.

Map showing the geographic location affecting those with a Class A, R or RT liquor license in Champaign.

All businesses with a Class P Package liquor license or rider allowing for the sale of package liquor within the geographic area (see map) will not be allowed to sell packaged liquor from 6-10 a.m. on both March 6 & 7. Those license holders are also not allowed to deliver packaged liquor to addresses located in the boundaries set for the license holders between 6-10 a.m. on both March 6 & 7.

Map showing geographic area affecting Class P Package liquor license/rider holders in Champaign.

No keg permits will be issued by the Champaign Liquor Commissioner from 12:01 a.m. March 6 to 2:30 a.m. March 8. Officials said it is unlawful to possess more than one keg per house.