Mayors announce trick-or-treat hours and guidelines

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayors for Champaign and Urbana released a joint statement with the County Executive announcing this year’s trick-or-treat hours for both cities will be on Halloween from 5-7 p.m.

Officials said this year, they are urging families to take precautions when it comes to hitting the streets for candy collecting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Those measures include wearing proper face coverings, following social distancing guidelines and frequently using alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Officials wanted to remind families that costume masks are not a substitute for proper face coverings.

They are also suggesting those passing out treats to have them on a table in an outdoor space like a sidewalk or walkway. You should also wash your hands in between table replenishing trips.

When trick-or-treating, officials recommend only making the rounds with those in your household. You should also maintain six feet of distance from other trick-or-treaters.

It is recommended for trick-or-treaters to not eat their candy until they have washed their hands. “As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.”

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department is also reminding the community that if you think you could have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities. You should also refrain from giving out candy.

Additionally, the health department recommends alternative ways to celebrate Halloween. Those include special events at home and using social media to interact with family and friends.

