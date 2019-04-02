Mayoral candidates waiting for results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur could soon have a new mayor. The city’s first female mayor, Julie Moore Wolfe, has two candidates trying to take her seat.

Both David Horn and Jacob Jenkins are vying for the spot. The Macon County clerk says things are moving slowly at the polls, but it’s not necessarily uncommon for a consolidated election.

All of the mayoral candidates say, if they win, a main focus point will be revitalization.

Mayor Moore Wolfe says she also hopes to continue collaborations with businesses and city officials.

Horn is a city council member and professor at Millikin University. He says he’s hoping to create stronger relationships within the community and create more entrepreneurial opportunities in the city.

Jenkins works at the Illinois Department of Human Services and is chair of Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce. Jenkins is focusing on several issues like tackling homelessness and making Decatur a destination city for outsiders.

All three candidates spent their weekend reaching out to voters trying to make sure they were aware of their platforms.

In another race, there are seven candidates on the ballot for city council.

The county had about 1,800 early and grace period voters. It’s slightly more than the number in 2015’s consolidated election.

The clerk says the day has been slow, especially compared to November’s election, but he says it’s not unusual to see fewer people during a consolidated election.