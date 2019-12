DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday, residents can hear from the four people running for mayor.

Each candidate will introduce themselves and share their backgrounds as well as provide insight into their vision for the city’s future.

The candidates are Donald Crews, James McMahon, Steve Nichols and acting interim Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.

The event is currently sold out, but Senior Source Danville will live stream portions of the event on Facebook.

For more infomration, call (217) 274 – 7239.