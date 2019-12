DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor will have three others running against her in the upcoming election.

The deadline to file a petition to run was Monday. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe is seeking re-election.

Kara Demirjian Huss, David Horn and Jacob Jenkins are running against her.

Seven people put in petitions to run for city council.

Because of the number of candidates running, a primary election isn’t needed.