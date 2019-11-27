Mayor to speak at graduation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University announced it will have a familiar face as its winter graduation speaker.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will do the honors for the first time. She has been Decatur’s mayor since 2015 and is a graduate of the university.

She says she was surprised to find out she had been chosen. “I am beyond honored. I attended Millikin in the ’70s, so it’s been a long time. My mom is a graduate of Millikin, both of my sisters did, and both of my brothers-in-law. So I love Millikin and I’m thrilled to be asked to do it.” 120 students will take part in the winter ceremony.

