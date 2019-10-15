Mayor to read to class

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A guest will pay a special visit to the Savoy Early Childhood Education Center.

Mayor Joan Dykstra, who once had a career as an elementary school teacher, will read to students at 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 10 a.m., reading to two classes during each time slot while also talking to the children about what it means to be a mayor.

The visit is taking place as part of Head Start Awareness Month, created in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan to build knowledge of and support for Head Start’s whole-child and whole-community approach to supporting families on their path to success.

In Champaign County, the RPC took over administration of the program, which is part of the RPC’s Early Childhood Education division, in 1995.

Reading to Students

October 18, 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 10 a.m.

Savoy Early Childhood Education Center

210 West Church Street