Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Bruce Barry said he texted positive for COVID-19.

In a news release on Monday, the mayor said the only symptom he is experiencing is fatigue. His staff is currently taking messages for him and alerting him of any immediate needs while he is out of the office.

The City had the Municipal Building professionally disinfected and cleaned over the weekend for public safety. They are also increasing their cleaning routine throughout the building to several times a day.

The mayor said if you do go into City Hall, you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.