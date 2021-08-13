Mayor speaks about Gibson City flood

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson City Mayor, Dan Dickey, spoke today about the devastating flood.

Mayor Dickey was out of town yesterday and came back to a flooded home, one of many in town. He said that they had just finished separating their sanitation and storm sewers a couple months ago. The mayor said if they hadn’t done that, the flood probably would’ve been even worse.

So far, Mayor Dickey says 10-12 people are still displaced. 80-100 evacuated last night. Now, they are left to pick up the pieces and figure out their next step.

“We’ve never had anything quite like this and so yesterday was trying to get through it, and today we’re starting to put things, items together, plans together to move forward,” Mayor Dan Dickey said.

Some of those plans include clean up and going door to door to figure out what everyone needs. They will then come up with a system to see how much money they can be eligible for. They are also looking at low interest rate loans with some area banks for businesses.

The mayor says this is a community effort. He says lots of other communities and towns have been helping as well.

The mayor says they are taking any type of donations including furniture, food, water, money, or anything that people may need. If you want to help, contact the city about what they need.