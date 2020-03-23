Mayor signs declaration of emergency

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has signed a declaration of emergency so the City can take steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the proclamation, the following can be done to ensure the health and well-being of people in the city:
- The city manager, in consultation and agreement with the mayor, can determine what public buildings can be open, determine their hours of operation and who can have access to these buildings.
- The city manager can determine essential governmental function needed to continue City operations and provide support for the health and welfare of the public.
- Suspend or change provisions of any regulatory ordinances prescribing procedures for the conduct of the government or affairs in the City, if strict compliance there with would prevent, hinder or delay action necessary to cope with with the emergency including, but not limited to parking enforcement, utility payments and disconnections, code enforcement, issuance or renewal of permits and fees and other similar governmental acts.