Mayor says he won’t fine restaurants offering indoor dining

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An alderman is pleading for people to follow COVID-19 restrictions after Mayor Rickey Williams said he won’t fine businesses for having indoor dining. Williams said he made the decision because the city doesn’t have the power to do it. There is the option of taking away a bar or restaurant’s liquor license, but Williams said he has no intention of doing that. He feels those businesses are doing their best to be safe.

Vermilion County, like the entire state, is under Tier 3 restrictions. That means restaurants and bars can’t have people inside, but that doesn’t seem to matter to some business owners.

“The city should be very adamant and very vocal and very loud to stop doing dangerous things, and staying open is dangerous,” said Danville Alderman Daniel Duncheon. He feels indoor dining restrictions are necessary to get the virus under control.

“I’m scared that the numbers are still increasing, and we are going to start overloading our hospitals and start putting way too many people in the cemeteries come January,” he explained.

But despite Tier 3 rules, some are serving inside anyway.

“If I go there, then I’m gonna get somebody at work sick, or if I go there, I’m gonna get somebody in my family sick.” Not everyone agrees.

“I go to a restaurant every other day. I haven’t got it yet,” said Patrick Snodgrass. He feels the restaurants he eats at are safe.

“You gotta walk in with a mask. You sit down at the table, you eat, you take the mask off,” he said. His fear is that restrictions hurt more than the owners themselves.

“If you shut down all the small businesses, say you were a waitress and you have two kids. You lose your job. Now you’re on unemployment. Well, that runs out.”

La Potosina is letting customers inside. The owners say they rely on indoor service to pay their bills. They’re concerned about the virus, which is why they’re staying at half-capacity, using dividers and sanitizing daily. But Duncheon feels owners should be more afraid of COVID-19 than fewer customers.

“The best thing is to keep our neighbors safe. If that means the restaurants closing because they’ve been ordered to by the state, yes they should,” he said.

We talked to the owner of Jocko’s in Danville. He said it wasn’t an easy decision to do indoor dining, but they had to do it to pay their bills. They say they’re doing everything they can to keep customers safe. They feel COVID-19 is mainly spread through large groups, and they don’t allow any at their restaurant, as they are only maintaining 50 percent capacity. All their employees wear masks.

We reached out to the Vermilion County Health Department. They wouldn’t say if they plan to penalize businesses for doing indoor dining, but they said they’re educating business owners about the guidelines and encouraging them to follow them.