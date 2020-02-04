Mayor proclaims 211 Day to be celebrated in city

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor of Decatur signed a proclamation Monday stating National 2-1-1 day will be celebrated in the city.

The announcement was made during the city council’s Monday meeting. 2-1-1 is a free and confidential service that helps people get connected to local resources, according to the United Way’s website.

In a proclamation signed by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, the “Federal Communications Commission intended the 2-1-1 code as an easy-to-remember and universally recognizable number.” In a Facebook post, the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois said they are looking forward to sharing more about the service and its importance to the community leading up to the day of recognition, which is February 11 (2/11).