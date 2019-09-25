Mayor Marlin discusses issues facing city

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin outlined several issues facing the city.

WCIA 3’s Jen Lask sat down with Mayor Marlin to discuss how she plans to address them.

Marlin outlined several initiatives involving the economy, climate change and sustainability, the U.S. Census and the historic downtown district. She also spoke about the impact of Illinois’ recreational marijuana legislation and plans to revise the city’s liquor code.

Marlin, who is halfway through her first term as mayor, also addressed re-election plans.

