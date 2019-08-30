Mayor looks into building demolition costs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams said he is asking for information about the cost of demolishing Collins Tower.

He said no plan is in place to demolish the building, but he’s heard a variety of rough estimates and wants specific numbers. The request comes in response to ongoing safety issues at Collins Tower.

The sidewalk below Collins Tower and one lane of traffic have been blocked off by crews to avoid falling pieces of the facade.

Carley Strader works near Collins Tower. She said driving home can be frustrating.

“It gets a little bit hectic each day around 4:30, 5:00 when there’s no turning lane and you are trying to turn,” Strader said. “But hopefully it’s all for a good cause and they make something beautiful out of the building.”

The owners of Collins Tower have been planning to transform the tower into a commercial space since 2018. The city said even though the plans have changed several times, it’s still up to the owners to make sure the building isn’t a safety hazard.