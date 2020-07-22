Mayor issues order to help businesses participate in sales events

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen issued an emergency order that waives City license fees and bond requirements for “itinerant merchant group sales events.”

In a release, City officials said the reason for the order is to make is easier on small businesses without a physical store to participate in group sales events. Those include events like parking lot sales and craft shows.

The group sales events must have a sponsor and be located on private property in Commercial General zoning districts. They must also have a plan for sanitation and crowd control. That plan must also be approved by the health department.

This order is in effect through September 30, unless it is terminated earlier by the mayor or city council.