Mayor issues emergency order for participation in sanitary bill assistance program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City announced Mayor Deborah Feinen issued an emergency order that authorizes them to participate in a COVID-19 Assistance Plan that offers assistance to Champaign residents who cannot pay their sanitary/stormwater utility bills.

They said the plan, coordinated by the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District, helps those who cannot pay their bills because of COVID-related hardships.

In a Friday news release, officials stated someone would qualify for assistance under the income requirements for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Heating Electricity Assistance Plan (LIHEAP).

The resident would also have “a past due amount on their UCSD bill relating to Champaign’s Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Utility Fee, may be eligible for having some of the past due amount written off their UCSD bill.” The City stated the maximum Champaign charges that could be written off the bill is $50 or the past due amount, whichever is less.

City officials said this is a COVID-related program that will end when the COVID emergency ends in the state.