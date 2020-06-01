Mayor issues curfew for city starting at 9:00 p.m.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin has announced a curfew for the city of Urbana.
The curfew will go from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.
The city of Urbana issued this statement:
Monday. This curfew is being instituted in order to keep the public and property safe. We know that this a time of pain and anger but we must work together to find a common ground, and we must all work toward calm.
The right to protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Please be respectful of our community and our friends and neighbors while exercising this right.